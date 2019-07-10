BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRFS. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Santander raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BRF in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of BRFS opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.80. BRF has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.57.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRF will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BRF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,971,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,751,000 after buying an additional 540,119 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at about $4,277,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of BRF by 503.7% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BRF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,653,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,641,000 after buying an additional 1,144,501 shares during the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

