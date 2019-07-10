Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $842.22 Million

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce sales of $842.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $834.80 million to $848.49 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $616.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on BYD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.53. 64,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,322. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.