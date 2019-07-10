BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
BOSTON OMAHA stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. BOSTON OMAHA has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47.
BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 42.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.
About BOSTON OMAHA
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.
Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for BOSTON OMAHA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOSTON OMAHA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.