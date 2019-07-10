BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BOSTON OMAHA stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. BOSTON OMAHA has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 42.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 510.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

