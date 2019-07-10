Boral (ASX:BLD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $5.36. Boral shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 5,511,521 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$5.29.

Boral Company Profile (ASX:BLD)

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and Asia. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cementitious materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

