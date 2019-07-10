BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)

Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Snc-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $19.10 on Monday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $44.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

