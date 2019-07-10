BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (MNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 1st

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MNE opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $14.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38.

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

