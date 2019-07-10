BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

BLW opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92.

In related news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $2,079,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,138,530.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $180,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

