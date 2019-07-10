BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BRLA opened at GBX 534 ($6.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 488.42. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst has a 1 year low of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 537.90 ($7.03). The firm has a market cap of $209.65 million and a P/E ratio of -14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Company Profile
