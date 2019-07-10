BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BRLA opened at GBX 534 ($6.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 488.42. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst has a 1 year low of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 537.90 ($7.03). The firm has a market cap of $209.65 million and a P/E ratio of -14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

