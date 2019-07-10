BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BYM opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

