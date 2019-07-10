BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.