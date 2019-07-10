BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.50

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and traded as low as $10.68. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 2,850 shares trading hands.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BOE)
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
