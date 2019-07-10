BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.50

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and traded as low as $10.68. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 2,850 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOE. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

