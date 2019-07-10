Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $50.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 9,500 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $476,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,695. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackline in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 131,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blackline by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Blackline by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 350,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 582,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Blackline stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Blackline has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $58.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $64.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

