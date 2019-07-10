BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $59.67

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and traded as high as $60.78. BioSpecifics Technologies shares last traded at $60.77, with a volume of 696 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $85.00 target price on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $446.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Chao sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $26,874.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Chao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $211,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,583 shares of company stock worth $2,309,328 over the last three months. 16.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 60,150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

