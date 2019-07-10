BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

BNGO stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.94. BioNano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.99.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. On average, analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioNano Genomics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of BioNano Genomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

