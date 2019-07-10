BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $243.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TECH. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised BIO-TECHNE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.89.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $212.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.36. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $132.75 and a 1-year high of $217.15.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $184.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $7,107,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,517 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,587 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIO-TECHNE (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.