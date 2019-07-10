BidaskClub Lowers DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

DSP Group stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $310.29 million, a PE ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $28.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

