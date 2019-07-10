BidaskClub Lowers DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.
DSP Group stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $310.29 million, a PE ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
