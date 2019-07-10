BidaskClub Downgrades Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Hold

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,015. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.94. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $64.25.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,614,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.