Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report $2.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.56 billion and the highest is $2.60 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $11.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,904. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

