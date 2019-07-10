Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.47

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and traded as low as $71.05. Banco Macro shares last traded at $74.19, with a volume of 268,023 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMA shares. Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.62. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $423.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 626.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 750,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,334,000 after buying an additional 646,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

