AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.00 – 1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.15 million.AZZ also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.25-2.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AZZ presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.19. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.44.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. AZZ had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.