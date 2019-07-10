Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on AX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

AX stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64. Axos Financial has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

