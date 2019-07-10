aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $1.01 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.22) by $0.70.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

