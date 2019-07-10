Aragon (ANT) Market Capitalization Hits $23.61 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Aragon has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $23.61 million and approximately $127,715.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00006393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Liqui, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00261837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.61 or 0.01568133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00133338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00025824 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000809 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,609,241 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, AirSwap, GOPAX, Bitfinex, Upbit, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.