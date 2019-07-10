Analyzing Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) & Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vaxart alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vaxart and Audentes Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 1 0 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics 2 2 11 0 2.60

Vaxart currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Audentes Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $39.99, suggesting a potential upside of 12.94%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Vaxart has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Audentes Therapeutics has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and Audentes Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $4.16 million 2.81 -$18.00 million ($2.65) -0.28 Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -$128.82 million ($3.40) -10.41

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Audentes Therapeutics. Audentes Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Audentes Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -268.64% -127.85% -49.68% Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -37.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vaxart beats Audentes Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. It is also developing therapeutic immune-oncology vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It is also developing vectorized antisense treatments for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1. The company has a collaborative development agreement with Genethon to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products for the treatment of XLMTM; and a license and collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to research, develop, sell, and import licensed products for the treatment of crigler-najjar. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.