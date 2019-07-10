Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bureau Veritas SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year.

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

