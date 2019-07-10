Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bureau Veritas SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2019 // Comments off

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year.

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.