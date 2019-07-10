Analysts Expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post $930,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $148.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.42 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $160.36 million, with estimates ranging from $7.10 million to $207.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. BidaskClub cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $73.00 target price on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,547. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

