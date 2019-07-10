Analysts Expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Post $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $1.97. American Woodmark posted earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.45 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWD. BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti set a $105.00 price target on shares of American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 533.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMWD traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.37. American Woodmark has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $98.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

