Analysts Anticipate Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $636.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to post sales of $636.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $647.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $615.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,550 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $149,807.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $175,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,715 shares of company stock worth $2,923,953. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1,562.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Nasdaq by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.33. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

