Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.99 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report $20.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.78 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $20.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $72.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.98 billion to $72.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $74.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.96 billion to $75.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 239,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,121. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 23,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

