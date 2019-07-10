Analysts Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the highest is $2.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.44 to $10.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. HSBC set a $102.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $112.93. 4,501,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,624,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.13. The company has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.26 per share, for a total transaction of $194,242.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,485 shares in the company, valued at $855,236.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 115,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $12,666,796.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,573 shares of company stock worth $17,293,454. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,115.6% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,066.8% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

