Analysts Anticipate inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) to Post ($0.03) EPS

Shares of inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $8.38 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given inTest an industry rank of 222 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ:INTT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,269. inTest has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter.

About inTest

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

