Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.07 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

DLTR traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.70. The stock had a trading volume of 63,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.58. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $113.38.

In related news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $369,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,657.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 14,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $1,625,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,391,704 shares in the company, valued at $267,512,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,403 shares of company stock worth $9,148,188. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

