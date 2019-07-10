Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce sales of $15.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.47 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $21.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $69.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $90.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.61 million, with estimates ranging from $32.52 million to $61.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 111.27% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 84,072.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,546. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $562.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.64. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.