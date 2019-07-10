Amphenol Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 607 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,024% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.50. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 24,600 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $2,460,492.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $42,767,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 834,505 shares of company stock worth $83,149,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Amphenol by 103.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 36.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Longbow Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.48.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

