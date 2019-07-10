Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.10 and traded as high as $185.00. Amgen shares last traded at $180.94, with a volume of 139,036 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho set a $208.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

