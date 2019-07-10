Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.79

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $8.36. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 881 shares changing hands.

ACH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 52.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the first quarter worth about $371,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

