Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $700.00.

Y has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.24, for a total transaction of $190,258.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,725.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.53, for a total transaction of $382,652.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,079.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 50.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 730.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y opened at $710.66 on Friday. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $714.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $685.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.15. Alleghany had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 37.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

