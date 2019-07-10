Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALFA. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Alfa Financial Software to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.13) price target (up from GBX 150 ($1.96)) on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alfa Financial Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 166.60 ($2.18).

ALFA opened at GBX 106.40 ($1.39) on Monday. Alfa Financial Software has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The company has a market capitalization of $319.20 million and a P/E ratio of 17.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.09.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

