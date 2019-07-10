Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.20

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.20 and last traded at C$8.19, with a volume of 425164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.23.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$207.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -19.87%.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

