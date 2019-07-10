Afterpay Touch Group (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Afterpay Touch Group (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:AFTPF opened at $17.64 on Monday. Afterpay Touch Group has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $20.10.
Afterpay Touch Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Touch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay Touch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.