Afterpay Touch Group (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Afterpay Touch Group (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AFTPF opened at $17.64 on Monday. Afterpay Touch Group has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

Afterpay Touch Group Company Profile

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

