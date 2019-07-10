AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AFLAC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.05. AFLAC also posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.49%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

AFL stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 84,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,646. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $56.96.

In other AFLAC news, VP Koji Ariyoshi sold 63,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $3,325,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,533.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $274,890.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,468.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,840 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AFLAC by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AFLAC by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in AFLAC by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

