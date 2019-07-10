AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAON. BidaskClub lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered AAON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. AAON has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.92 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, insider Rebecca Thompson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $52,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $53,473.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,042 shares of company stock valued at $292,967. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 25,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

