$98.00 Million in Sales Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report sales of $98.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.90 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $94.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $389.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $404.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $478.00 million, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $539.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.54. 231,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,741. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 518.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after acquiring an additional 609,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $10,029,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 589,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 274,836 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,582,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,260,000 after purchasing an additional 268,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 242,402 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

