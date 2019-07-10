600 Group (LON:SIXH) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 20.30 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 19.35 ($0.25), with a volume of 499474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.10 ($0.25).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from 600 Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. 600 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 million and a PE ratio of 12.09.

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

