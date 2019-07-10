$486.70 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post sales of $486.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $483.40 million to $500.30 million. Splunk reported sales of $388.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. ValuEngine downgraded Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Splunk from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Splunk stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.25. 56,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,902. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.35. Splunk has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $534,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,554,198.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $266,431.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,201,876.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.