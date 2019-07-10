$439.98 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will report sales of $439.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $438.07 million and the highest is $440.90 million. WEX posted sales of $370.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $381.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.57 million. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.46.

In other news, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total value of $214,116.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,156,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,267 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,178 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

WEX traded up $4.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.96. 249,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. WEX has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $214.13.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

