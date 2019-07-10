$373.56 Million in Sales Expected for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will post sales of $373.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $373.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $374.30 million. Integra Lifesciences posted sales of $366.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Integra Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.12 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,172. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $807,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

