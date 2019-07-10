$359.00 Million in Sales Expected for Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) will post sales of $359.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $350.25 million. Apogee Enterprises reported sales of $362.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $355.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of APOG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,173. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

In other news, Director Sara L. Hays sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $77,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 475.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 460.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

