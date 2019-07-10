$225.46 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to report $225.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.19 million. Envestnet reported sales of $201.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $908.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $910.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Envestnet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.34. 281,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.70. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, Director Anil Arora sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $151,012.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $1,048,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,773,841.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,272. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.