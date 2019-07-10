$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. State Street reported sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.52.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. State Street has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $95.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 3,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. FMR LLC grew its position in State Street by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,222,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,149,266,000 after buying an additional 4,816,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,096,000. Harris Associates L P grew its position in State Street by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,200,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $517,219,000 after buying an additional 1,400,990 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in State Street by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,693,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,141,000 after buying an additional 1,229,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,146,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.